Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases 211,037 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,037 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor accounts for 0.6% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 86.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after buying an additional 304,923 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 110.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 367,977 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 44.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 777,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after buying an additional 237,763 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

F stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. 43,228,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,005,908. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

