Pearl River Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 85.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nucor

Nucor Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NUE traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.58. 1,908,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,382. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.77 and its 200-day moving average is $165.00. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $190.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.