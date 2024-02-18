Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 19,341 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,341 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 188,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,216,000 after acquiring an additional 772,849 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363 over the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Shares of TOL stock traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $102.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,825. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.44 and a 1 year high of $105.91.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

