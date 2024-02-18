Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 52,699 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,699 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEM. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $33.43. 9,469,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,000,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.13.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.