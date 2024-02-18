Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 6,641 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the period. PPG Industries comprises about 0.7% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Redburn Atlantic cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

PPG traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.91. 2,060,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,365. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

