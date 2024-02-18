Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,000. Marathon Petroleum makes up 0.7% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.8 %

MPC stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,964,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,062. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.15. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $173.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

