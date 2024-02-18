Pearl River Capital LLC Trims Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXAS. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.06.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,341.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,341.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $459,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,286 shares of company stock worth $1,605,209 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.97. 1,404,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,538. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.37 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.85.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

