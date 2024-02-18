Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 36.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:PBT opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $635.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBT. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $1,934,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 147,931 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,402,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $1,073,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 53.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 176,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 61,260 shares in the last quarter. 28.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

