Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.40.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PR. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. Permian Resources has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52.
Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
