Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Short Interest Up 6.2% in January

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insider Activity at Perspective Therapeutics

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, insider Markus Puhlmann purchased 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 0.50 per share, for a total transaction of 140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,375,425 shares in the company, valued at 687,712.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 0.26 per share, with a total value of 32,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately 82,344.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Markus Puhlmann purchased 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 0.50 per share, with a total value of 140,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,375,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 687,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 661,488 shares of company stock worth $255,485. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATX. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,508,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $731,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.40 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.20 target price for the company.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

CATX opened at 0.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Perspective Therapeutics has a 52 week low of 0.21 and a 52 week high of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $246.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.50.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

