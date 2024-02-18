Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,378,375 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 175,038 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras worth $65,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 52,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 26,512 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at $801,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at $11,529,000. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.96.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 1.7 %

PBR stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,091,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,813,018. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

