Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,692 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $34,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,935,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,612,184. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $155.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

