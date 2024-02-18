Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

