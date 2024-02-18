Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PNW opened at $67.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.82. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 83.81%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

