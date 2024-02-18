Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Position Raised by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,467 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 0.7% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $903,900,000 after buying an additional 33,152 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after purchasing an additional 662,891 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,028,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $627,395,000 after purchasing an additional 474,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,683,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,089. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

