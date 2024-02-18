Piper Sandler Raises Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target to $28.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.44.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. Upstart has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $72.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,444 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $56,823.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,867.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 19,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $468,116.87. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 848,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,345,031.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $56,823.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,867.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,751 shares of company stock worth $2,982,678 in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 78.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 18.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 8.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Upstart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 48.1% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

