Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.22.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAGP. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
NYSE PAGP opened at $16.88 on Friday. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 124.51%.
Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.
