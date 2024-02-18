POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.40

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 93942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

POET Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $503.65 million, a P/E ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

