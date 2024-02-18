Polen Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,531 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,534,154,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,460,000 after buying an additional 6,369,172 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 112,438.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,780,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,670,000 after buying an additional 3,776,803 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $273,480,000. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,462,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,355,000 after buying an additional 2,262,975 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $105.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,704,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,625. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $84.94 and a 12-month high of $105.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.962 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

