Polen Capital Management LLC Buys 321,842 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,518,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,842 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $22,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth about $64,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TME traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.12. 9,230,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,133,060. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72.

TME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.47.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

