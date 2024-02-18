Polen Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Polen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,435 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Alarm.com worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 18,200.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,100,000 after acquiring an additional 310,684 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 40,368 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.76. The stock had a trading volume of 280,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,676. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average of $59.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alarm.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,422.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

