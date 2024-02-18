Polen Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Polen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,311,230. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:TYL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $440.98. The stock had a trading volume of 202,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,778. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.06 and a 1-year high of $454.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.25. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 113.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.