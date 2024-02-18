Polen Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Polen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,927.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,927.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $45,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,487.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,322 shares of company stock valued at $390,627 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BL traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,189. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.61.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

