Polen Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,370 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $9,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,864,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,826,000 after acquiring an additional 108,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,982,000 after acquiring an additional 950,683 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,822,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,635,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,382,000 after purchasing an additional 696,126 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,922,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,721,000 after purchasing an additional 483,389 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,200. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41.

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $230,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,119,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,066,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Articles

