Polen Capital Management LLC Has $1.11 Billion Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Polen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,349,776 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 130,735 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up 2.9% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 2.50% of Autodesk worth $1,106,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.30. 1,369,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,354. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.38 and a 12-month high of $269.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.28. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,465 shares of company stock worth $7,974,856. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ADSK. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.40.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

