Polen Capital Management LLC Has $14.62 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Polen Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,881 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 15,012 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $14,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.5 %

LVS stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.25. 4,400,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,508,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.63. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.