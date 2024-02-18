Polen Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,390 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Five Below worth $12,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $984,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,525,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,514,000 after buying an additional 353,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 120,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,351,000 after buying an additional 48,115 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.88.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.01. The stock had a trading volume of 492,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,984. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.59.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

