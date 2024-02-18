Polen Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,439 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 150.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,853,000 after purchasing an additional 30,642 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 43.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,989,000 after purchasing an additional 378,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 685.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,170,000 after purchasing an additional 43,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Morningstar by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,007,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,055,000 after acquiring an additional 380,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MORN shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,693 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.95, for a total transaction of $3,179,911.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,380,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,958,793.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,693 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.95, for a total transaction of $3,179,911.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,380,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,958,793.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.77, for a total transaction of $3,488,490.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,355,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,455,769.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,693 shares of company stock valued at $20,945,644 over the last three months. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Trading Down 1.6 %

MORN traded down $4.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.91. 82,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,525. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $289.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 166.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.18%.

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

