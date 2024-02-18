Polen Capital Management LLC Sells 37,666 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Polen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,915,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37,666 shares during the quarter. Gartner makes up about 1.7% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.46% of Gartner worth $658,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,599,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,766,000 after purchasing an additional 364,128 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1,083.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,205,000 after acquiring an additional 321,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,466. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

Gartner stock traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $448.61. 391,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,404. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.83. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $471.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 166.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

