Polen Capital Management LLC Sells 692 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Polen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SiTime worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SiTime by 4.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 478.9% in the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 35.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 145,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38,124 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 51.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $113,424.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,289.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $113,424.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,289.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,706,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,078 shares of company stock worth $612,948 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Price Performance

NASDAQ:SITM traded down $4.08 on Friday, hitting $103.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,075. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.83. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $81.09 and a one year high of $142.88.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

