Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.67 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.40 ($0.14). Approximately 5,030,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 2,393,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.10 ($0.13).

Poolbeg Pharma Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £57 million, a PE ratio of -1,140.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.18.

Poolbeg Pharma Company Profile

Poolbeg Pharma plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom. It develops POLB 001, a p38 MAP Kinase inhibitor for the treatment of severe influenza; POLB 002, an in­licensed first­in­class broad spectrum RNA­based immunotherapy for respiratory virus infections; and POLB 003, an intramuscular vaccine to prevent Melioidosis.

