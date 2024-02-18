Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.98-3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.06. Portland General Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.980-3.180 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.89.

Portland General Electric stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,838. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 58.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

