Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.980-3.180 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Portland General Electric also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.98-3.18 EPS.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Portland General Electric stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,838. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on POR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,739,000 after purchasing an additional 848,958 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,996,000 after acquiring an additional 174,695 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,163,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,641,000 after acquiring an additional 228,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1,022.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,105,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,184 shares in the last quarter.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

