Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Shares Purchased by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,567,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622,037 shares during the quarter. Poseida Therapeutics comprises 2.6% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Poseida Therapeutics were worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 740,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 171,910 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSTX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Poseida Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. 458,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,498. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-ALLO1, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

