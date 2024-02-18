Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives $109.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.67.

POST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

In other news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,337,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.48 per share, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,337,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,523. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 98,990.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,394,000 after buying an additional 6,102,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter worth about $79,259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 719.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 433,085 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 12.8% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,396,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,249,000 after buying an additional 385,640 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Post in the first quarter worth about $26,200,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:POST opened at $105.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.55. Post has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Post will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

