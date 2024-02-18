Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives $109.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.67.
POST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Post
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Post
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 98,990.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,394,000 after buying an additional 6,102,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter worth about $79,259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 719.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 433,085 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 12.8% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,396,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,249,000 after buying an additional 385,640 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Post in the first quarter worth about $26,200,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Post Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:POST opened at $105.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.55. Post has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Post will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Post
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.