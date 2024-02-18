Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II (NASDAQ:XPDBU) Shares Down 0.2%

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBU – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,260,000 after acquiring an additional 355,220 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Meteora Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the transition energy and renewable sector in North America.

