PPL (NYSE:PPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PPL updated its FY24 guidance to $1.63-1.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.630-1.750 EPS.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.64. 9,228,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,380,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. PPL has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.14.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

Institutional Trading of PPL

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PPL by 270.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,645,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,236 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of PPL by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,950,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,448,000 after buying an additional 2,450,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth $50,783,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,019,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,331,000 after buying an additional 1,672,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.