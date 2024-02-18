Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on Premier in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. Premier has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $33.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Premier’s payout ratio is 60.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Premier by 48.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Premier by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Premier by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Premier by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Premier by 62.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

