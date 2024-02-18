Presilium Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 3.6% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $12,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.58. 392,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,465. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $146.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.79 and a 200-day moving average of $137.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

