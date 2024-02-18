Presilium Private Wealth LLC Sells 487 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK traded down $2.68 on Friday, reaching $248.96. 316,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,495. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $251.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.