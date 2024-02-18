Presilium Private Wealth LLC Sells 77,482 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,482 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.09. 8,155,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,969,549. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.03.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

