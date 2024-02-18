Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $4.11 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,434 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 1.9% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,986,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,991,447. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.14 and its 200 day moving average is $216.36. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.