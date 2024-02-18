Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $858,000 Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $768,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,732,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,203,000 after buying an additional 247,250 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,157,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,213,000 after buying an additional 182,251 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,209,000 after buying an additional 155,226 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $187.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at $35,451,408.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

