Princeton Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 806.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 82,838 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 153,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,007,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $278,892,000 after acquiring an additional 482,133 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. Raymond James upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.93.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,594,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,909. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.55. The stock has a market cap of $190.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total transaction of $31,507,201.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 687,981,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,212,246,816.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total transaction of $31,507,201.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 687,981,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,212,246,816.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,771,434 shares of company stock valued at $450,707,053. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

