Princeton Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 0.9% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 105.5% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,786 shares of company stock valued at $3,047,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.7 %

ZTS stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.39. 1,953,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,393. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.