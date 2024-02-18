Princeton Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Zscaler accounts for about 1.1% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Zscaler by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Zscaler from $244.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Macquarie raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.34.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ZS traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,042. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.93. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,477,444.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,028,990.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,477,444.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,187 shares in the company, valued at $31,028,990.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,652 shares of company stock valued at $32,246,122. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.