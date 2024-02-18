Princeton Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,993 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle accounts for about 1.1% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Crown Castle by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.73.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,949,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,151. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $141.04.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

