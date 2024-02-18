Princeton Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 21.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 20.0% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

SBT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.28. 16,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.93 million, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 2.34%.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

