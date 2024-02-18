Princeton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AXT were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 59.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 26,826 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 132.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 96,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 103,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,679. The company has a market cap of $104.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.08. AXT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

