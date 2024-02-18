Princeton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in PayPal by 65.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.14. 12,195,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,798,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.60. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

